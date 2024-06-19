GLCL roundup: Locos win third straight game

Jun. 18—Lima Locos 11, Xenia Scouts 5

The Locos made it three wins in a row after digging themselves out of a 4-0 hole against Xenia on Tuesday night.

After scratching across two runs in the third and another in the fifth, Liam Richards (Yavapai College) drilled a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to put the Locos in front 6-4.

A sacrifice fly from Kaden Brown (Kennesaw State University) in the seventh and a four-run ninth inning fueled by two Xenia errors widened the gap to six.

Leadoff man Justin Gorski (Miami University) went 4 for 6 with two runs scored, Richard registered a three-hit game and Brown went 2 for 4 with one run scored and a run batted in.

Caden Lockwood (Ball State University) also had two hits on the evening and scored three runs.

Lima stater Chase Jarnigan (College of Charleston) went five innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits. The win was Jarnigan's first of the summer.

Carter Parks (St. Johns River State College) tossed three scoreless innings to end the game and pick up the save.

For the Scouts, Manny Soto (Westmont College) took the loss in one relief inning where he allowed four runs on four hits.

Xenia had just four hits on the night, two of them came from leadoff hitter Zach Zarko (LeTourneau University). He and Jake McNamara (Palm Beach Atlantic College) drove in two runs apiece.

Following the victory, Lima's record evens up at 5-5, while Xenia drops to 7-6.

Muskegon Clippers 7,South Ohio Copperheads 3

Muskegon handed South Ohio its third straight loss fueled by a three-hit game from Justin Osterhouse (Purdue University Fort Wayne) and a solo homer from Ashten Wong (Loyola Marymount University).

Wong tied the game in the top of the second inning before Ethan Baird (transfer portal) drove in the go-ahead run on a 3-2 pitch.

Muskegon scored two runs in each of the second, third and fifth innings despite being out-hit by South Ohio 14-10.

Jacob Pallo (Hillsdale College) was the winning pitcher after holding the Copperheads to one earned run on six hits.

Mike DiForte (Saint Peters University) was charged with the loss. He got roughed up for six earned runs on 10 hits in five innings, dropping his record to 0-3 on the summer.

The Copperheads got three hits from Alex Unger (Sacred Heart University) and one RBI from both Billy Adams (Ohio University) and Aiden Dunlap (Youngstown State University).

Muskegon is now 6-4 and South Ohio sits at 5-8.

Hamilton Joes 8, Michigan Monarchs 4

Hamilton took over sole possession of first place in the standings with a four-run victory over Michigan.

After scoring the first four runs of the game, Hamilton let Michigan tie things up in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Joes answered with a three-run homer in the seventh inning from Tommy Harrison (Miami University) to regain control.

Harrison's hit in the seventh made him 1 for 4 with three runs batted in. Ryan Novak (Miami University) went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in and one run scored, while Kevin Hilton (Lincoln Trail College) also brought home a pair of runners after going 1 for 3.

Cooper Fiehrer (Marietta College) pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings out of the bullpen to get the win.

Michigan starter Jack Jones (Michigan State) was charged with the loss after yielding four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

Six different players recorded one hit for the Monarchs and four of them drove in a run.

Hamilton's record improves to 7-3, while Michigan falls to 6-4.