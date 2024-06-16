GLCL roundup: Locos get statement win over South Ohio

Jun. 16—Lima Locos 9, South Ohio Copperheads 1

Lima strung together 17 hits and plated six late runs to pull away from South Ohio on Saturday.

Shortstop Lou Fujiwara (University of Washington) went 4 for 6 with a run scored and designated hitter Sebastian Alexander (Coastal Carolina University) added three hits and came around to score once. Six different Locos contributed multi-hit efforts.

Tagger Tyson (University of Louisville) and Liam Richards (Yavapai College) both drove in a pair of runs.

Drew Kirby (University of Louisiana Lafayette) and Cody Soliday (Mercer University) combined to throw eight scoreless innings for the Locos. Soliday picked up his second win of the summer.

Jaren Slusher (Cuyahoga Community College) was the losing pitcher for South Ohio after he allowed two earned runs on 10 hits in five innings.

The Copperheads managed just four hits in the game, one each from Trenton Neuer (Ohio University), Billy Adams (Ohio University), Alex Ungar (Sacred Heart University) and Cooper Thompson (Harding University).

Lima (3-5) wraps up the three-game series with South Ohio (5-6) on Sunday at Simmons Field.

Michigan Monarchs 5, Xenia Scouts 2

Michigan snapped Xenia's four-game winning streak, bringing themselves to the top of the GLCL standings.

The Monarchs broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning on a run-scoring single from Kimo Fukofuka (transfer portal) as part of a three-hit day where the first baseman also homered. Kooper Ethridge (Kellogg Community College) added two hits and two runs batted in.

Gannon Grundeman (Michigan State University) went six innings and held the scouts to two earned runs on three hits for the win and Kyle Harris (Kellogg Community College) struck out two batters in the ninth to get the save.

John Frazier (California Lutheran University) allowed three earned runs and was charged with the loss.

Jacob Winzenread (University of Southern Indiana) and Noah Ruiz (Biola University) both recorded one hit and one RBI for the Scouts.

Michigan now sits at 6-2, while Xenia drops to 6-5.

Muskegon Clippers 13, Grand Lake Mariners 3

Muskegon grabbed the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored the game's final seven runs to earn a commanding victory over Grand Lake.

Designated hitter Chase Raymond (Saginaw Valley State University) had a three-run double and Ashten Wong (Loyola Marymount University) added a solo homer and three runs scored.

The Clippers recorded 13 hits and drew 16 walks in the game.

Colton Blankstrom (Undecided) was the winner after throwing five innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. Benjamin Van Nes (Kalamazoo College) tossed three shutout innings to get the save.

JT Fabian (West Virginia State University) took the loss for Grand Lake. He allowed three earned runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Mariners got a pair of two-hit performances from Jackson Taylor (Indiana State University) and Stefan Di Corrado (Dartmouth College).

Muskegon's record climbs to 5-3 after the win and Grand Lake's seventh straight loss puts them at 2-9.