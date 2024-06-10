GLCL roundup: Locos split doubleheader with Muskegon

Jun. 10—Muskegon Clippers 14, Lima Locos 10

After rain washed away Saturday night's game, Muskegon started a Sunday doubleheader by erasing a 7-2 deficit with 10 runs in the third inning and held on to win the second game of a three-game series over the Locos.

The Clippers swatted three home runs in the win, one each from Sam Clay (Davenport University) Chase Raymond (Saginaw Valley State University) and Justin Johnson (Cloud County Community College). Second baseman Zachary Warren (Grand Valley State University) also went 4 for 4 with one RBI and four runs scored.

Will DeMasse (Wayne State University) picked up the win despite giving up three earned runs on a pair of hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Chase Jarnigan (College of Charleston) took the loss for the Locos after struggling through 2/3 of an inning and giving up seven earned runs on eight hits.

Brice Estep (Coastal Carolina University) hit a solo home run in the second inning and Sebastian Alexander (Coastal Carolina University) went 2 for 3 with three RBI and a run scored in his second start of the season. Blake Bowen (University of Kentucky) added a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Lima Locos 2, Muskegon Clippers 0

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, the Locos bounced back with a 2-0 victory on the shoulders of strong pitching efforts from Matte Pare (Pensacola State College) and Luke Geske (Florida Southwestern State).

Pare (1-0) made his second start of the summer and went five scoreless innings, limiting the Clippers to a pair of hits. Geske got a six-out save after working around a pair of walks and a hit in the last two innings.

Second baseman Justin Gorski (Miami University) led off the game with a home run and the Locos scored once more in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Brice Estep (Coastal Carolina University).

Muskegon starter Owen Willard (Purdue University Fort Wayne) was the loser after he went five innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits.

The Clippers had just three hits, one each from Carson McCoy (Patrick Henry Community College), Cooper Hums (Western Michigan University) and Zachary Warren (Grand Valley State University).

The win sends the Locos into a four-day hiatus with a record of 2-4, while Muskegon ends its first series of the summer with a record of 2-1.

Xenia Scouts 3, Hamilton Joes 1

Xenia scored twice in the second inning and held on to beat Hamilton for its third win of the season.

Manny Soto (Westmont College) threw two scoreless innings to get the win and Blake Wentz (Biola University) pitched the final three innings to pick up the save.

Jake McNamara (Palm Beach Atlantic College) and Zach Zarko (LeTourneau University) drove in runs in the second inning and Noah Ruiz (Biola University) scored in the eighth inning on a wild pitch.

Parker Dillhoff (Northwest Florida State College) was charged with the loss for Hamilton. He tossed three innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits.

Cam Gilkerson (Wright State University) had two of the Joes' four hits and Jamie Palmese (East Tennessee State University) scored his team's lone run.

Xenia's record is back to even at 3-3 following the win and Hamilton drops to 4-2.

South Ohio Copperheads 10, Grand Lake Mariners 3

The Copperheads came out of the gate with five runs in the first inning and cruised to a seven-run victory over Grand Lake.

Hunter Strong (Spalding University) started things off with a two-run homer in a game where he went 2 for 6 with four runs batted in. Billy Adams (Ohio University) added three hits out of the two-hole, one spot in front of Strong and Michael Budorick (Undecided) drove in a pair of runs on three hits at the bottom of the order.

Mason Little (Southwest Tennessee Community College) got the win after 2 1/3 scoreless innings of work and Elijah Laurent (Olivet Nazarene University) was credited with the save after working the final three frames.

Grand Lake starter JT Fabian (West Virginia State University) took the loss after allowing five earned runs on eight hits in four innings.

Andrew Kell (Salisbury University) had two hits for the Mariners.

South Ohio finished the opening week of the season with a record of 3-3, while Grand Lake sits at 2-4.