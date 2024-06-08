GLCL roundup: Locos fall to Muskegon

Jun. 8—Muskegon Clippers 8, Lima Locos 3

The Locos visited Muskegon on Friday night and dropped the first of five straight road games to the Clippers.

Kaden Brown (Kennesaw State) hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to put the Locos up but Muskegon got two-run singles from Ethan Baird (Menlo College) and Diego Pena (Kellogg Community College) to erase the deficit in the bottom half of the inning and the Clippers stayed in front the rest of the way.

Chase Raymond (Saginaw Valley State University) got the start for Muskegon and lasted 3 2/3 innings before being pulled in favor of Connor Apligian (Undecided) who picked up the win after pitching the next 3 2/3 innings and limiting Lima to one unearned run on two hits.

Calvin Urish (Barton County) was charged with the loss after allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings. In relief, Ryan Yingst, a Perry graduate and lefthander for the University of Tiffin, made his first appearance of the summer, going 5 2/3 innings and limiting Muskegon to one earned without allowing a hit.

The loss drops the Locos record to 1-3, while Muskegon starts the season 1-0. The two teams play two more games on Muskegon's home field at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and 4:05 p.m. on Sunday to finish the series.

Hamilton Joes 6, Xenia Scouts 3

Hamilton topped Xenia to pick up its third win in its first four games on Friday night.

The Joes plated five runs in the first inning and Braxton Baird (Milligan College) put an exclamation point on the victory with a solo homer in the sixth.

Baird registered a two-hit performance. He was one of six different Joes to drive in a run.

Cooper Fiehrer (Marietta College) tossed five innings to get the win, limiting Xenia to two earned runs on five hits.

Brenden Holland (Lourdes University) got the start for the Scouts and gave up all six runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Will Lawrence (Samford University), Isaac Veal (Westmont College) and Bo Solley (Harding University) each contributed a pair of hits.

Hamilton improves to a league-best record of 3-1, and Xenia falls to 2-2 on the year.

Grand Lake Mariners 10, S Ohio Copperheads 3

Grand Lake put three runs on the board in the second, fifth and ninth innings, leading wire-to-wire in a win over S Ohio.

Jackson Rains (North Arkansas Community College) had three hits in the win, including a solo homer in the top of the fifth. Brayton Bowen (University of Indianapolis) and TJ Takats (Bowling Green State University) each drove in a pair of runs for the Mariners.

Johnny Nixon, a graduate of Minster and righthander for Mount Vernon Nazarene College, picked up the win after going six innings and holding S Ohio to one earned run on five hits.

Mike DiFonte (Saint Peters University) was charged with the loss for the Copperheads. He gave up five earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Alex Ungar (Sacred Heart University) led S Ohio with two hits, including a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Grand Lake evens its record at 2-2 following the win and S Ohio falls to 1-3.