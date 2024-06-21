GLCL roundup: Locos beat Xenia in sudden death

Jun. 21—Lima Locos 8, Xenia Scouts 8

The Locos chose to play defense in the sudden death portion of the game and Calvin Urish struck out the final hitter to clinch the victory, giving Lima the series win over Xenia.

Urish got the win after tossing three scoreless innings in a game where the Locos managed just five hits. Bo Shinkle (Kent State University) accounted for one of those hits and drove in a pair of runs.

The Locos trailed 5-0 after one and entered the ninth inning down 8-6.

With one out, Tagger Tyson (University of Louisville) brought home Sebastian Alexander (Coastal Carolina University).

Then, with the Scouts one out away from the win, Caden Lockwood (Ball State University) drove in Liam Richards (Yavapai College) to score the tying run.

Joshua Hickey (Westmont College) took the loss for Xenia after allowing two earned runs on three hits in three innings.

Jake McNamara (Palm Beach Atlantic College) had three hits with two runs batted in and Noah Ruiz (Biola University) went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

With the win, Lima evens up its record at 6-6, while Xenia drops to 8-7

South Ohio Copperheads 7, Muskegon Clippers 6

Ben Clark (Oakland University) scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning to give South Ohio a comeback victory over Muskegon.

The Clippers took the lead with a run in the top half of the inning on an RBI single by Preston Leon (University of Minnesota), but the Copperheads tied the game with a one-out single from Aiden Dunlap (Youngstown State University) that plated Alex Ungar (Sacred Heart University) to tie things up before Clark won the game.

Dunlap had two hits in five trips to the plate, while Gavyn Smith (University of Findlay) paced South Ohio's offense, going 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Benjamin Bates (Adrian College) got the win despite giving up a run in one inning of work.

Colton Blankstrom (Undecided) was the losing pitcher after he threw the final eight outs, allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Two-hit games were recorded by Leon, Cooper Hums (Western Michigan University), Ashten Wong (Loyola Marymount University) and Diego Pena (Western Michigan University).

South Ohio is now 6-9 on the summer, while Muskegon falls to 7-5.