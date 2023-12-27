Glazers will have pocketed over £1.3bn from Man Utd once Sir Jim Ratcliffe deal completed

Avram Glazer has become hugely unpopular within the Manchester United fanbase - AFP/Glyn Kirk

The Glazer family will have pocketed more than £1.3 billion from share sales and dividend payments at Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal for a 25 per cent stake in the club is formally completed.

United’s American owners are set for a cash windfall of around £715m from the sale of B shares to Ratcliffe provided the deal gets the regulatory go-ahead from the Premier League and the club’s Class A shareholders in the coming weeks.

The Glazers have already earned around £465 million through past sales of A shares and around £150m in dividend payments.

It means, all told, the Florida-based family will have personally netted in excess of £1.3bn during their 18-and-a-half year reign at United should the Ratcliffe deal get the green-light, news that is likely to further antagonise the fans who have long protested against the Glazers’ ownership at Old Trafford.

The six Glazers siblings own just over 110 million B shares so a sale of 25 per cent of those shares at the agreed price of $33 per share stands to net the family around $909m (£715m).

It was announced in the 241-page regulatory filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday night, within minutes of the final whistle sounding on United’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa, that there will be no dividends paid for at least three years under Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers.

United were acquired by the Glazers for around £790m in a hostile takeover in 2005, since when around £1 billion has been sucked out of the club in debt repayment, interest and management fees to service the leveraged buyout.

The Class B shares, which have ten times the voting rights of the A shares, have been owned entirely by the Glazers and would ordinarily convert into A shares on sale by the family.

But the deal with Ratcliffe has involved legal changes that permit the transfer of B shares to the Ineos founder without conversion and are expected to reduce the Glazers’ overall shareholding to around 49 per cent.

In addition to purchasing the Glazer sales, Ratcliffe - through his Isle of Man investment vehicle Trawlers Ltd - is buying up to 25 per cent of Class A shares at the same $33 per share price so as to minimise any risk of legal action from other minority shareholders such as Eminence Capital, Lindsell Train and Ariel Investments.

The deal values United’s equity at around $5.4bn and gives the club an overall enterprise value of $6.3bn, almost £5bn.

Ratcliffe has also pledged an additional $300m (£237) to invest in Old Trafford and infrastructure needs.

The Oldham-born billionaire will have first refusal for a period of 12 months if the Glazers opted to sell more B shares in the future.

Equally, “drag-along” rights included in the deal mean Ratcliffe would be obliged to sell his shares subject to him receiving a $33 per share cash offer from the Glazers should they decide on a full sale 18 months from now.

A drag-along right is a provision or clause in an agreement that enables a majority shareholder to force a minority shareholder to join in the sale of the company.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.