Glazer: Taysom Hill will be “the guy” after Drew Brees

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has become an oddly polarizing figure in NFL circles. Naysayers point to a limited track record at quarterback. Supporters rely on the impact he has whenever he enters a game.

The biggest question regarding Hill relates to whether he’ll succeed Drew Brees as the starting quarterback in New Orleans. Naysayers say no way, given the team’s constant search for a primary backup to Brees other than Hill. Supporters look to the two-year, $21 million contract he signed early this year as proof that, come 2021, Hill will be the king.

So what does Jay Glazer think?The FOX NFL insider was recently asked in a Q&A column for TheAthletic.com whether Hill is the guy, or whether it’s just a smokescreen.

“No smokescreen, he’s the guy,” Glazer writes. “Sean Payton loves him but it’s not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton. Watch a Saints game. When he’s in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him. I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we’ve seen it with Lamar Jackson. He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson. No, it’s not a smokescreen. He likes him that much, he’ll be the guy. He’s with the perfect coach for that.”

The current thinking is that Brees will play one more year, and that Hill will then take over with an offense designed for his unique skills. Whether it works or not remains to be seen. The fact that Payton, an offensive mastermind, has faith in Hill should answer the question.

The naysayers will, for whatever reason, cross their arms and insist on hard proof that Hill can get it done before they’ll reluctantly admit that the guy who was the best player on the field for either team in the Vikings-Saints playoff game is the real thing.

