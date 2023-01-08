Glazer: Some in Rams’ building would be more surprised if Sean McVay returned than if he left

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Sean McVay’s future with the Los Angeles Rams as the coach decides whether he wants to return in 2023 or step away from the sidelines after a challenging 2022 season. Adam Schefter reported that he’s not certain to be back next season, while Peter Schrager said Sunday that McVay remains in communication with the Rams’ brass about what’s next.

Jay Glazer then added fuel to the fire about McVay’s plans when he said there are people in the Rams’ building who would be more surprised if McVay returned than if he left.

“There was a question mark whether he’s gonna come back,” Glazer said Sunday. “I don’t think he’s gonna take a long time to make his decision. People inside the building, when you talk to them, they’re gonna be more surprised if he came back than if he left.”

Glazer added that Raheem Morris would be a candidate to replace McVay as the head coach if it comes down to that.

“Raheem Morris, if in fact Sean McVay steps away, I think Raheem Morris would be a name up there with the Rams,” Glazer continued.

The Rams would love for McVay to return, but after a trying season and with TV networks knocking on his door, Los Angeles could be searching for its next head coach this offseason.

