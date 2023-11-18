Glassboro's youth movement is one step away from first state title

Members of the Glassboro High School football team celebrate following a 14-10 win at Woodstown Friday night. The victory advanced the Bulldogs into the state Group 1 championship game at Rutgers University.

WOODSTOWN – Timmy Breaker loves lots of things about his Glassboro High School football team.

However, there’s one that stands above the rest for the first-year head coach.

“You don’t have to rev up these kids to play the game,” Breaker said. “Usually when you’re young and the lights come on, you tend to freeze a little bit. They actually embrace it. It’s pretty cool to see it.”

And these young Bulldogs certainly haven't wilted under the hot spotlight of the postseason.

Trailing by two points in the final minute of regulation, freshman running back Davon Barr took a pitch and fired a strike to fellow freshman Xavier Sabb for a decisive 60-yard touchdown as Glassboro knocked off Woodstown, 14-10, in the state Group 1 semifinals.

Glassboro (9-3) will play North regional champion Mountain Lakes for the state Group 1 championship at Rutgers University. The date and time are to be determined.

While freshmen and sophomores make up the majority of the team’s roster, the young players have played more like veterans this season, not only playing significant roles but contributing big plays in crucial spots.

“They take the challenge,” Breaker said. “They’ve always been big-time players playing in big-time games since they were (little) kids. It’s just enough seniors and enough young guys, they’re just starting to mesh.

“You watch the maturity of the young kids. They just love it, they love the game of football.”

Barr agreed, “Our freshmen and sophomores are built for this. Our seniors helped us a lot. It’s just been a perfect combination.”

Despite the youth, Breaker wasn’t afraid to mix things up on the biggest play of the season.

Barr said the team practiced the play this week with not-so-good results. Breaker agreed.

“It didn’t go well,” the coach said. “It was a wobbly ball that hit the ground.”

Breaker said Barr came to him midway through the season and said, “Coach, I can throw.” The coach said he just brushed him off at first.

However, Barr got some time playing quarterback on junior varsity and was firing the ball around with success.

Breaker put the play in and dialed it up at the most crucial time.

“I was nervous at first, but I was ready for it,” Barr said about the play call. “We just came out here and executed it. I love that I can do that for my seniors. I love ‘em.”

Barr took the pitch from freshman quarterback Kristopher Foster and with a Woodstown linebacker quickly closing in, fired a strike to Sabb on the right sideline.

The freshman calmly looked like it was just another play, not one that held a berth in the state championship along with it.

Some others were a little more concerned.

“Honestly, I was worried,” senior two-way lineman Damere Lassiter said. “I was a little scared because those plays don’t always work. But you know what, when you need it the most, it’s going to work and it did there.”

Sabb, who returned a punt 85 yards for Glassboro’s other touchdown, made the grab and broke away from the Woodstown secondary finding an open lane to the end zone.

“What an incredible play by two freshmen, babies,” Breaker said.

Another state title?

Lassiter already knows what it feels like to win a state title.

The senior won the state Group 1 title in the discus last spring with a throw of 177-0 feet.

Now, he wants to share a state title with his football teammates.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” Lassiter said. “It’s crazy. We have a shot to win a state title. We’re ready.”

Lassiter came up with one of the biggest plays for Glassboro’s vaunted defense.

With Woodstown holding a 10-8 lead and the ball on the Bulldog 6-yard line and under five minutes to play, Glassboro’s defensive line smothered a Wolverine running back and forced a fumble. Lassiter was on the bottom of the pile, holding onto the football.

“We just got some dogs on defense, no pun intended,” Lassiter said. “We just fly to the ball and make things happen.”

Glassboro surrendered its first touchdown in four postseason games, but iced the game with two interceptions in the closing minute by Zaire Tate and Davon Barr.

“I feel like the defense is our best part, we just step up each week,” Barr said.

Breaker said he’s learned plenty of patience with this group, especially with the younger players, many of whom he’s known since they were 5 and 6 years old.

“They stick with me, I’ll stick with them,” the coach said. “We’ll ride together until the wheels fall off.”

