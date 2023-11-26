Glassboro learns valuable lesson in state final loss to Mountain Lakes

Mountain Lakes celebrates the program's first-ever state title following the Herd's 24-6 win over Glassboro on Sunday at Rutgers University.

PISCATAWAY – In time, the smarting of Sunday’s stinging loss will pass for the Glassboro High School football team.

However, head coach Timmy Breaker hopes what doesn’t disappear is what his players learned on their journey to the state title game.

Few things went right for the Bulldogs during a 24-6 loss to Mountain Lakes in the state Group 1 final at SHI Stadium on the Rutgers University campus.

Mountain Lakes made a return appearance to the title game, capturing its first-ever state championship after falling short against Woodbury last year.

Glassboro has the blueprint now.

“It was a remarkable first year,” Breaker, a rookie head coach, said. “We’re trying to bring that prowess back to Glassboro.

“It hurts (now) and you learn to understand. When you learn from it, you’ll be able to take the next step.”

Glassboro finished its season at 9-4, which included the program’s first sectional title since 2013.

“A lot of people said we weren’t even going to make the playoffs,’ senior Damere Lassiter said. “So, to get here and play for a state title, it was really a great feeling.”

It's something sophomore defensive lineman Brandon Simmons Jr. expects to feel again, but with a different outcome.

“We’re going to be back,” Simmons said. “It was a great experience to play here. I’m proud of my team and proud of my seniors. We just have to keep working hard to get back here next year and the years following.”

What a finish

Glassboro’s offense struggled throughout the game, but generated a touchdown on its final play.

And it came from an unlikely source.

Lassiter, a two-way lineman, took a lateral from Dayshaun Day and rumbled 37 yards for the score.

“Even if it wasn’t me, it would have been a cool feeling,” Lassiter said. “I just wanted to get a score on the board.”

Lassiter, a state Group 1 champion in the discus, said he wasn’t sure if he was even going to come out for football. After talking it over with his coaches, the senior returned to the team and provided great leadership and production for the young squad.

“He’s a great kid and couldn’t be a better kid to coach,” Breaker said.

Glassboro’s defense, which gave up three touchdowns (two against Mountain Lakes) in five postseason games, only had three senior starters with Lassiter (NG), Caron Wright (DE) and Dominic Barr (LB). On offense, Jeremiah Jones (RT), Lassiter (RG) and Barr (HB) are the only starters not coming back.

“Learning and learning,” Breaker said. "With a young group like that, you’re always learning. We had a whole new coaching staff, new head coach. … We’re still getting used to each other.”

Players of the Game

Mountain Lakes' Marco Dzamba was a one-player wrecking crew. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior had a blocked punt, a strip fumble and recovery for a touchdown on another punt play, an interception and a two-point conversion.

Glassboro’s Xavier Sabb had 173 yards of all-purpose yards, including 99 yards receiving.

Game Notes

Mountain Lakes finished its season at 11-2 with five straight wins en route to its first state championship.

Glassboro had five turnovers, including four on consecutive possessions in the second half. The Bulldogs only had six first downs in the game.

Glassboro freshman quarterback Kristopher Foster completed 11-of-19 passing for 153 yards with a touchdown and interception.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Glassboro football falls to Mountain Lakes in state Group 1 final