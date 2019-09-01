Glass throws late TD pass, Alabama A&M beat Morehouse 35-30

CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, including a 20-yarder to Brian Jenkins Jr. with 3 seconds to play, and Alabama A&M beat Morehouse College 35-30 on Sunday in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Glass completed 28 of 44 passes for 397 yards, Jenkins finished with 12 receptions for 120 yards and Zabrian Moore added six catches for 117 yards - all of which were career highs for each player - for Alabama A&M (1-0).

Glass hit Anthony Howard for a 6-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half and, after the defense forced a Morehouse punt, capped an eight-play, 87-yard drive with a 43-yard TD pass to tight end Kendric Johnson to make it 28-10 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Jalen Brown threw scoring passes to Tremell Gooden and Santo Dunn before Dunn's 1-yard touchdown run gave the Maroon Tigers their first lead at 30-28 with 1:01 to play. Glass completed four consecutive passes to move Alabama A&M to the 20 before a spike to stop clock and then hit Jenkins with an arcing pass in the corner of the end zone to win it.

Brown was 10-of-14 passing for 123 yards and added had 48 yards rushing on seven carries for Division-II Morehouse.

Gary Quarles returned the opening kickoff 54 yards and, on the game's first play from scrimmage, Glass connected with Moore for a 40-yard touchdown.