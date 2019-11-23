Glass throws 3 TD passes as Alabama A&M beats MVSU 30-13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- Aqeel Glass threw three touchdown passes as Alabama A&M bounced back from a heartbreaking loss a week ago to roll past Mississippi Valley State, 30-13 in the Southwestern Conference regular season finale Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs had a touchdown on the game's final play disallowed in a loss to Alcorn State that cost Alabama A&M a shot at its first SWAC Eastern Division title since 2011.

Glass hit Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim with a 47-yard touchdown to open the game, but the Delta Devils came back to tie the game at 7-7 when Dejerric Bryant scored from 3-yards out.

Jordan Bentley started a run of three unanswered touchdowns for the Bulldogs (7-5, 4-3) when he scored from 4-yards out. Glass hit Kendric Johnson for a 6-yard touchdown and Zabrian Moore from 36 yards to make it 28-7 at intermission

Mississippi Valley State (2-9, 1-6) scored early in the fourth quarter when Bryant hit Christian Sutton with a 7-yard touchdown, but Alabama A&M blocked the extra point and Mike Mills scooped up the loose ball and returned it for the 2-point conversion.

Glass finished 17 of 31 for 272 yards with two interceptions. Ibrahim caught eight balls for 100 yards and a score.