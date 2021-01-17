Glass Half Skol: Five reasons to be positive about the Vikings

Part necessity and part choice, the Vikings decided to alter their roster quite a bit in the 2020 offseason.

Minnesota saw mass departures in free agency. The team traded its leading receiver from 2019, Stefon Diggs, to the Bills. The Vikings replaced veterans with rookies, all while locking in players like Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook for more years.

In 2020, that experiment did not work out. The Vikings finished 7-9 and missed out on the playoffs. That said, it’s not all bad. Minnesota drafted some promising rookies and have some obvious fixes for 2021.

So, let’s be positive. Here are some reasons Vikings fans can be happy:

The Diggs trade worked out

Stefon Diggs has been great for the Bills. I think Buffalo has gotten everything it wanted out of Diggs. He's maybe even exceeded expectations. That said, the Vikings used one of the draft picks acquired in the Diggs trade to take Jefferson. In case you didn't know, Jefferson is off to a great start in the NFL. Overall it worked out for both teams.

CB Cameron Dantzler was a great draft pick

Dantzler, who was taken in the third round, might be the best cornerback in the rookie class. He was named to PFF's 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team after a year where he tallied two interceptions, four passes defended and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

The defensive line is primed for improvement

Sure, the Vikings pass rush was pretty bad last season, but Danielle Hunter returning should solve some of those problems. DE D.J. Wonnum also has a chance to make great strides. Michael Pierce opted out of this season, but his return to an NFL field should help the run game. Add in the fact that this team could upgrade the three-technique through the draft, and the defensive line looks to be better. There's also the possibility that the Vikings add another defensive end — in the draft or free agency — to play opposite Hunter. He's not a defensive lineman, but linebacker Anthony Barr could also help. He's not going to put up high sack totals, but Barr does command attention on the blitz. That should make it harder to hone in on players like Wonnum and Hunter on the defensive line.

The offensive line isn't that far off from being decent

Brian O'Neill and Riley Reiff are both coming off good seasons. O'Neill was a little worse than he usually is when Reiff looked to have a resurgent 2020. Garrett Bradbury improved a lot from his rookie season. Ezra Cleveland showed flashes of promise at right guard. If Minnesota can hang onto Reiff in the offseason and add a serviceable left guard, I don't think this offensive line unit is far off from being decent.

With the way the roster is constructed, the Vikings have to show promise

Minnesota is locked into players like Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook for the time being. Mike Zimmer is not a first-year coach. In 2021, Rick Spielman will enter his 10th season as Vikings GM. This team has a tight window. I wouldn't expect them to try and rebuild in 2021. That means, Vikings fans will at least get to see their team go for a postseason berth and deep playoff run. Fans will have to be patient to see if that comes to fruition.