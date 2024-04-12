Glasner on Olise, Liverpool and the relegation battle
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool (14:00 BST kick-off).
Here are the key headlines from his news conference:
On Michael Olise returning to the side after playing the last 15 minutes in Palace's previous fixture against Manchester City: "He’s closer [to starting] than the week before. He had the whole week training with us. It’s been a really good week and Michael was part of it, so he’s close to starting. I think Michael can't win the game alone, but he has a big role, and all the others have a big role."
On facing Liverpool: "Every team has, of course, their strengths, and Liverpool have a lot of strengths – but also they have their weaknesses, their zones where you can find space and where you can create chances and score goals. Everything must be perfect. Then, it's possible to score goals against them. I watched the game just to maybe find something that helps us to win at Anfield, so it was not totally new what I could see."
On Jairo Riedewald potentially returning at Anfield: “We have no new injuries, but Jairo is coming back. He trained the whole week with us and he could be in the squad on Sunday. You always have to be careful because if a player is out for five, six or seven weeks, it's not like he can have one week's training and play 90 minutes. He will have to find his rhythm, like all the other injured players."
On the relegation battle: "It's up to us to get the points that we need. I don't know how many it will be – [if it] should be six, should be nine, should be five… If we don't get one point until the end of the season and 30 points means relegation, then it's our fault. We can't blame anybody else."