'Glasner needs to get those last few points to secure safety'

[BBC]

Since Oliver Glasner was appointed the feeling around Selhurst Park has been largely positive.

The players have been impressed by his energy, and his winning start against Burnley meant supporters were happy.

But, after conceding the late equaliser against Luton Town and the defeat by Bournemouth, some supporters are starting to look at the points gap to the relegation places.

Yes, the Eagles are eight points away from 18th-placed Luton, but in matches against the Hatters, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, Palace have taken just two points.

These are fixtures Glasner would surely have projected a better points haul from.

Before Tuesday's loss at Bournemouth, Palace had taken the lead against every side they had played under Glasner but only beaten Burnley.

The magic 40-point mark is one teams often look at for avoiding relegation, but lower totals have led to survival recently.

Palace's fixtures until the end of the season are not too kind. They take on title-chasers Manchester City and Liverpool, before games against West Ham and Newcastle, teams battling for European football.

That then leaves them with matches against Fulham, Manchester United, Wolves and Aston Villa, who all - apart from arguably Fulham - will have something to play for at the end of the season.

There are positives under Glasner and you can see what he is trying to implement, but before he gets a chance to work on his project, he needs to get those last few points to secure safety.