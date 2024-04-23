Glasner on 'frustrating' Holding injury and having 'fun' playing

Oliver Glasner has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Glasner confirmed Rob Holding has picked up a new injury and will miss Wednesday's match and said "it is something with his hamstring, so we don't know how long it will take".

Having only just returned from injury, he said it is "frustrating" for Holding and added: "Sometimes it happens, especially if you are not used to team training or your body isn't used to it."

On recent wins over Liverpool and West Ham: "We showed the players some clips - they did really well. We have to be focused and concentrated all of the time. We showed many, many positive things, and that's what we want to do again."

He added: "Always play your game, because it makes it much more fun playing like we did for most of the minutes against West Ham - when we controlled the ball, when we had possession, when we moved the ball quickly, when we defended very aggressively and made a lot of pressure."

On facing an in-form Magpies team: "We know what they want to do. It's again up to us to be ready and to be focused so we are not surprised by what they do, so that we can anticipate what they are doing."

He added: "As important is what we are doing in our position - move the ball quickly, create chances and force them to defend very well."

On if he had anticipated his side's recent improvement: "Yes, because we always saw the quality of the players. As soon as we arrived, from the first day, we could see their good working mentality and attitude."