Glasgow's URC win is incomparable - Brown

[Getty Images]

Former Scotland hooker Fraser Brown says there is "no comparing" Glasgow's latest league title triumph to their Pro12 win in 2015.

The Warriors went into the URC Grand Final as underdogs but came from 13-0 down to beat the Bulls in Pretoria and lift their first silverware in nine years.

"There's just no comparing 2015 to this," Brown said. "Those boys have been unbelievable in the last three weeks. To come to Pretoria and do it in front of 50,000 fans is incredible. An unbelievable feat."

Glasgow have had a tough road to the final, coming up against the two previous champions in the play-offs - Stormers and Munster.

"They've beaten the last two champions in the play-offs to be champions and then have gone to the most hostile place in the league to win it.

"It's irrelevant where you finish in the regular season, they are the best team in the league by a country mile. What an achievement to go across to South Africa and win like they did."

Brown, technically still a Warriors player who retires from professional rugby at the end of the season, picked out a few for special praise.

"I think Stafford McDowall played every single minute of the regular season bar eight minutes and hasn't played a single minute of the play offs but for guys like him, injured and not playing, it is an unbelievable effort from everyone.

"The praise and congratulations should go to Franco Smith, all the coaches and players because what a job they've done in two years. This is a Glasgow side that couldn't get past 50 minutes two years ago.

"I don't have enough words to praise Zander [Fagerson] enough, he's an incredible player and athlete. He is Scotland's best tight-head, to go 80 is a huge effort."