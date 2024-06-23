'Glasgow's refusal to be denied victory took the breath away'

The common consensus was the altitude at the Bulls’ Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria could play a crucial role in the URC final, but instead it was the Glasgow Warriors’ courage and desire and utter refusal to be denied victory that really took the breath away.

The full-time whistle sparked emotional scenes as the Glasgow players took in what they had accomplished - a title won by taking the hard road.

Three huge physical battles in the knockout rounds in the space of three weeks - at home to 2022 champions Stormers before a trip to Thomond Park to face defending champions Munster and then going head-to-head with this season’s top-ranked team, the Bulls, in Pretoria.

Back-to-back-to-back? With the same starting XV for all three games? No Scottish team could possibly pull that off. Except this team did.

Read Andy Burke's full piece here