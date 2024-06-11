Glasgow's Munster challenge 'as big as any international'

Glasgow must be prepared for “as physical a game as they have ever played” when they face defending champions Munster at Thomond Park in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final, according to former Warriors captain Fraser Brown.

Franco Smith’s team booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought victory over a powerful Stormers side at Scotstoun.

Munster are on an 10-match winning streak as they seek to claim back-to-back titles, sealing their semi-final spot with victory over Ospreys.

“We've got to go to Thomond Park, we've got to go and beat the champions in their own backyard,” Brown told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

“They have to use that as fuel. The players have to immerse themselves in that and know what's coming ahead for them is as big as any international they've played.

“It's going to be as physical a game as they've ever played. They need to use that and then they need to put their game together.”

Brown believes the physical nature of the victory over Stormers was “the perfect test” ahead of Glasgow’s showdown with Munster, and highlighted the display of prop Zander Fagerson.

“You know how hard Zander runs the ball, how powerful he is and we know what he gives you around the pitch,” Brown said.

“He's been putting in those type of performances all year. If Zander's playing in the English Premiership at the minute, a little bit like Finn Russell, every single pundit in England would be talking him up as the best or one of the best tight-heads in the game.

“Because he's playing up here, he probably doesn't get the plaudits outside of Scotland, but his performance was excellent.”

You can listen to the next BBC Scottish Rugby Podcast from 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

