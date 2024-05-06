Glasgow win in South Africa would be 'big statement' - Murchie

They may sit top of the URC tree, but Glasgow assistant coach Pete Murchie thinks a Warriors win in South Africa would still be "a big statement."

The Scotstoun side travel to the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday for a double header against the Bulls and the Lions, having not won on South African soil since 2018 - back in the Pro14 days.

"It would be a big statement for this group," Murchie said. "It's our aim going out there. We know we need to perform really well to be able to get that result, but it would show where we are as a group.

"Momentum is really important at this time of year. It's a massive opportunity for us. That's what we have to see it as - a big challenge, but a massive opportunity. If we get it right, then it can help us in what we want to do this year."

Glasgow are still on course for two home fixtures in the URC play-offs, currently sitting in first with three games to go.

"It'd be a big boost," Murchie said of a home tie in the quarters and potentially the semis.

"We're looking to win every game we play. If we do that, we're in a good spot and we get that home advantage and we'll be able to get the crowds massively behind us.

However, they need to do what only a few teams have done this season - go to South Africa and win.

"It's a massive physical challenge when you play these teams. They're all big men and, whether you play them here or whether you play them away, that's a common theme with all the South African teams.

"We're going to have to fight really hard for 80 minutes. Teams that have gone over there and achieved something have all had to dig in and work really hard for the full 80 minutes. We know they can score very quickly on transition."