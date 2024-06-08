Glasgow Warriors 27-10 Stormers: What the coach said

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith told BBC Scotland: "Really proud. We've talked all week about an 80-minute performance, applying ourselves the whole game to the best of our ability. There was some really intense commitment from the players tonight.

"The South African teams have added [physicality] to the competition and they can bully you physically, which makes it hard. That was one of the big work ons and the boys fronted up nicely.

"We smashed our windows of opportunity. I'm excited we converted those points and the way we controlled the game towards the end, from a discipline perspective, was very exciting.

"[George Horne] played really well tonight. We gave him a good platform to play from. He's a competitor, and I'm really proud of him. That's why we kept him on there for 80 minutes - to finish in the style he started.

"The less we think about what's happened [in the past], the better it will be. This is a new challenge, a different pitch to play on. They'll be waiting for us with a few plans, so this week we will come up with our strategy and take the game to them."