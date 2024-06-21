Glasgow unchanged for URC final

Head coach Franco Smith has named the same starting XV for the third successive game as Glasgow bid for URC glory against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

Semi-final try scorers Sebastian Cancelliere and captain Kyle Steyn continue their successful run on the wings.

Josh McKay starts at full-back while number 10 Tom Jordan plays his 50th Warriors game.

George Turner and Oli Kebble, who are leaving the club this summer, will make their last appearance if called upon from the bench.

The only changes in the squad for the final are Nathan McBeth and Duncan Weir being named among the replacements at the expense of Murphy Walker and Ross Thompson.

Glasgow last reached the final five years ago and are aiming to secure their first title since 2015.

Smith's men finished fourth in the regular season before beating Stormers at home and Munster away in the plays-offs.

Glasgow: McKay, Cancelliere, Jones, Tuipulotu, Steyn (C), Jordan, Horne; Bhatti, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, McBeth, Kebble, Williamson, Ferrie, Venter, Dobie, Weir.