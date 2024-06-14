Glasgow unchanged for semi-final

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has named an unchanged starting XV to face Munster in Saturday's URC semi-final at Thomond Park.

Top try scorer Johnny Matthews will pack down alongside fellow Scotland internationals Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson in the front row.

George Horne, a standout in last weekend's quarter-final win over the Stormers, continues his half-back partnership with Tom Jordan, who makes his 49th appearance for the club.

Murphy Walker takes a place on the bench at the expense of Nathan McBeth in the only change to the squad.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has made four changes to his starting line-up, with Ireland wing Calvin Nash missing because of a leg injury.

Full-back Mike Haley and fit-again centre Alex Nankivell come into the backline while Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue start in the pack.

Should Glasgow win, they will be away to Bulls or Leinster in the final.

Munster: Haley; Shane Daly, Frisch, Nankivell, Zebo, Crowley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Archer, Wycherley, Beirne (C), O’Mahony, Hodnett, O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Barron, Ryan, Jager, Snyman, Coombes, Murray, O’Brien, Kendellen.

Glasgow: McKay, Cancelliere, Jones, Tuipulotu, Steyn (C), Jordan, Horne; Bhatti, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Kebble, Walker, Williamson, Ferrie, Venter, Dobie, Thompson