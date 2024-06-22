Glasgow squad have 'grown closer' during title-winning season - Steyn

[Getty Images]

Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn believes that his side have grown closer this season as they not only became fathers, but URC champions.

Steyn, Huw Jones, and Sione Tuipulotu have all started a family during the season and prop Zander Fagerson said earlier in the week that he said there was a new-found "maturity" in the squad as a result.

"I don't know if it's made us any more mature," laughed Steyn, wearing ski goggles in his post-match press conference after the URC Grand Final victory.

"Glasgow is a club that likes to connect to its community, connect to its family and for so many of us to finally feel what it feels like to have your own kids and have your own family, that's certainly something that's brought us closer together.

"Sione had his baby very recently, and being able to share in that experience with boys and all across the squad - so many dads and a couple of moms to - those experiences bring people closer together and give you a deeper sense of why you're out there and doing what you're doing."

Matt Fagerson, who was player of the match in the triumph over the Bulls, put his improved performance down to getting back to "basics".

"It's been an up and down season," Fagerson said. "The last month or so I've gone back to what makes me a good rugby player and the basics. I probably would get frustrated in games at certain times when things weren't going my way personally.

"When you're playing with your mates and people you love coming to work with it makes it all that easier."