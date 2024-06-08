Glasgow 'solid but not outstanding' - Wright

Former Scotland prop Peter Wright thought Glasgow were 'solid' but not 'outstanding' in the 27-10 win over Stormers which saw the Warriors progress to the URC semi-finals.

Just a point ahead with 10 minutes to go, Franco Smith's side kicked on to score two tries and put themselves out of sight of their South African opponents.

"It was a solid performance from Glasgow - not outstanding," Wright said on Sportsound. "Stormers weren't great but Glasgow's defence was outstanding, and had maybe one of their best defensive performances.

"Stormers weren't in the Glasgow 22m very often, and Glasgow forced errors and mistakes from a very good Stormers team, who will be disappointed as they've not fired too many shots.

"It was a cagey game for a long time but Glasgow come out well-deserved victors.

"They were really disappointed to lose against Munster last year, so they've got a chance to turn the tables next week. It's a winnable game. Munster are a good side, but they're beatable and Glasgow will want revenge. They've got a massive history, they hate each other.

"When Glasgow were winning well and consistently, they played how they did tonight. They were efficient, they played quality rugby, defensively they were strong.

"Set-piece was good, scrum was excellent, line-out was generally quite good. At the end, they showed their line-out power. All 23 players contributed to the victory. George Horne was outstanding, Zander Fagerson not far behind him."