'If Glasgow can silence Munster, they can do it to anyone'

Former flanker Chris Fusaro knows what it takes to win a league title with Glasgow.

And the former flanker hopes Franco Smith's men can quell a hostile atmosphere in Pretoria and dangerous Bulls side to emulate his team of 2015.

That Pro12 triumph over Munster in Belfast was the Warriors' last major silverware and Fusaro reminisced prior to this weekend's URC showpiece.

"The whole of Glasgow just came to life when we won that final," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"I think not just for Warriors, but for everyone that came on the journey with us, our friends, our families, the city, it was absolutely incredible.

"It took four or five years in the making. And with Sean [Lineen] initially, the squad that he built, and then with Gregor [Townsend] coming in, it took a long time to build that.

"I think now that Franco's had a couple of years there, you can see he's put his stamp on the team and I think the whole of Glasgow will be buzzing. Fingers crossed they can get the win in what's going to be in a hostile environment over in Pretoria.

"They managed to silence Thomond Park last weekend against Munster and if you can do it there then you can do it against anybody.

"Inside the Glasgow players will be very nervous but the underdog mentality will help them, it's something they'll relish."