Glasgow sign prop Richardson

[Getty Images]

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of Scottish-qualified prop Fin Richardson from Exeter.

The 25-year-old tighthead has represented Scotland U20s, and will join the Scotstoun club this summer alongside fellow front-rower Rory Sutherland

"I’m really excited to be heading home to Scotland and am especially looking forward to working under Franco Smith and learning from the likes of Al Dickinson," Richardson said.

"The team are flying this year; I can’t wait to be a part of what comes next.

"I have a lot to thank Exeter for. However, the time is right for me to return home and build on my ambitions for international rugby.

"There’s a huge opportunity for young tightheads and coming to Glasgow is going to give me the best possible chance."