Glasgow can 'show what they're made of' with URC final win

Glasgow are "very much the underdog" in the URC final against the Bulls in Pretoria, according to former Scotland international Hugo Southwell.

The Warriors lost narrowly at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium just six weeks ago and face a real challenge if they are to end the Bulls' excellent run of home form.

However, they can take confidence from their wins over the Stormers in the quarters and Munster - away from home - in the semis.

"This will be a test for this Glasgow pack, but they came through the test with flying colours last week," Southwell told BBC Scotland.

"As much as we talk about the back three scoring the tries, it all comes from that defensive effort from the whole team and the forward pack really getting stuck in."

If Glasgow are to provide an upset, they'll have to do it in front of a full house in Pretoria.

"South African crowds can be pretty vociferous," Southwell added. "The biggest thing for Glasgow is in that environment, just keep your head and keep your discipline.

"I've been there to watch a game and it is intimidating, even sitting as a fan in the stands, let alone playing on the pitch.

"In a cauldron like that, things can happen. Your head can go. You can get over-excited because it is going to be electric out there and you do stuff that you wouldn't normally do."

Glasgow have had a few near misses when it comes to silverware over the last five years and Southwell thinks it's about time they get their hands on a trophy and "become a proper champion side".

"Having won in Munster and then to back it up in Pretoria, that would be the proper coming of age of this Glasgow side," he said.

"That's getting into the territory of how Leinster got started and Munster when they won last year, just consistent wins away from home.

"Glasgow haven't quite been there over the years, they've been looking towards it. This is their chance to show exactly what they're made of."