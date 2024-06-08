Glasgow rock Stormers to set up Munster semi-final

Glasgow Warriors: (6) 20

Tries: Cancelliere, Venter Pens: Horne 2 Con: Horne 2

Stormers: (0) 10

Tries: Loader, De Wett

Glasgow Warriors booked a place in the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship as a rousing performance in final quarter helped them see off the Stormers at Scotstoun.

Two George Horne penalties gave Warriors a 6-0 lead at the break.

Ben Loader and Paul de Wet tries either side of a Sebastian Cancelliere score for the hosts gave the South Africans hope, but they were hindered by a hapless kicking display from Manie Libbok.

Tries from substitutes Henco Venter and Ross Thompson, allied to 10 points from the boot of George Horne, took Glasgow into the last four.

Warriors will now face defending champions Munster in Limerick on Saturday.

