Glasgow refused to 'roll over'

[Getty Images]

Glasgow Warriors refused to "roll over" despite facing a heavy deficit in their tough loss against Bulls, says former Wales international Tom Shanklin.

Franco Smith's side were 37-10 down, but fought back to finish the game 40-34, having scored three tries in the space of 10 minutes.

"Fair play to Glasgow because it is quite easy to just roll over and say that's it but they didn't, they went for it," Shanklin told Premier Sports.

"It took until 63 minutes before you actually saw a Glasgow attack where they went wide. A lot of the time they were getting stuck in the midfield because of the line speed."

Glasgow secured the bonus point with a fourth try from Sebastian Cancelliere and the final kick of the ball from Duncan Weir's penalty gave them a second bonus point.

"You take any bonus points, any points you can get in South Africa you take them and Glasgow got two," Shanklin added.

"It was a huge kick from Duncan Weir in the end."