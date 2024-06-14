Glasgow must not get 'engulfed' by the occasion - Smith

Franco Smith has urged his Glasgow side not to get "engulfed by the fact this is a semi-final" when they visit in-form Munster on Saturday.

While Glasgow have been to nine Pro12/URC semi-finals, this is their first since 2019.

"That's the main theme around our team this week, to not get engulfed by the fact that this a semi-final," said head coach Smith.

"We know more is made of the occasion. We need to stay on script and concentrate on our competence and our ability to make sure we give it the full go.

"There's not a second chance in knockout rugby. Your approach changes a little bit, and there's a different mindset to it, but you must find the balance so that you have enough continuity of what brought you into the finals without going completely off script and away from your DNA."

With an unchanged starting XV named, Smith stressed his selection is down to having "the right people for the occasion" on the pitch.

"I've planned this from the start of the season to have the best players out there for the most important game. The right people for the occasion, not necessarily the best people," he added.

"Continuity so late in the season is the most important and it's not about rewarding anybody, the players know that. What's happened doesn't count, it's the next action that's going to be more important."