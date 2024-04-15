Glasgow must learn from European exit - Murchie

Glasgow need to use their European disappointment on the road as motivation to secure home advantage for the knock-out stages of the URC, according to assistant coach Pete Murchie.

Glasgow lost their Champions Cup quarter-final away to Harlequins last time out, but return to league action on Friday, as they welcome South African side Sharks to Scotstoun.

The Warriors currently sit second in the league table, with the top four sides guaranteed a home quarter-final, and the top two a home semi-final, should they progress.

“We were away from home [in Europe] for a reason," Murchie said. "There’s always things to learn from every situation. We could and should have had a home tie if we’d done things differently but we didn’t. Coulda, woulda, shoulda, almost. If we want to keep it in our control then we’ll need to take care of our own business."

The Sharks have ditched their inconsistent early-season form to record four wins in a row - including two victories over Edinburgh - and Murchie accepts his side now need to sharpen up if they want to keep things in their own hands.

“We want everything to be firing. We want to take our opportunities in attack. They’re big men, big units who are very physical and they’ve got a lot of x-factor within that.

"Defensively, you’ve got to be on it for 80 minutes because if you clock off, they’ve got individuals who can hurt you from anywhere. We need to stay on it and make sure we nullify them and get the ball back."