'When will Glasgow learn?'; 'Best Edinburgh performance of the year'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on the showings of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in their European showings.

First up, Glasgow exited the Champions Cup as they came out on the wrong end of the thriller with Harlequins:

Kenny: A narrow win for Quins and Glasgow put up a good fight, especially in the second half. Am I the only fan who gets a bit frustrated with the Warrior's refusal to take the simple points on offer in games with kickable penalties? Going to the corner is commendable but sometimes you have to get the easy ones in the bag.

Jamie: Glasgow played really well but were undone by poor refereeing decisions, which are becoming all too common in the game these days. Marler definitely should have been sent off. If the game is to survive in its current form we cannot tolerate high tackles such as his any longer.

Anthony: When will Glasgow ever learn that when easy points are on offer when a game is tight you have got to take them? They’ve been lucky more often than not this season that these decisions haven’t come back to bite them but not against Harlequins. I am close to stopping watching rugby on TV. Games are dominated and often decided by woeful officiating.

Anon: Scottish teams need to smarten up, firstly if they’re being racking up penalties speak with the ref then address it and secondly if there are points on offer go for them instead of the obsession with the line out option where the chances of scoring are less than 50:50.

Edinburgh had a better time of it, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with victory over Bayonne:

Mike: Decent enough performance from Edinburgh but the stand out issue was how good the Bayonne fans were. Full of life, loud, even when their team went behind. Edinburgh fans need to find our voice - and songs particularly - to take the intimidation factor and home game advantage to the next level. Ed-in-bra on a loop just ain’t cutting it!

Stair: Great performance! Best of the year so far.

Anon: Ben Healy was unlucky not to win man of the match. A try-saving tackle, where he stopped an absolute tank twice his size and wonderful kicking and distribution and great try. Probably made the difference on the night.

Ant: Brilliant by Edinburgh. Keep this up and a URC play-off is assured. Keep a clear head and no reason to not progress in Europe

Finlay: Edinburgh were great in the second half, bring on the quarter final.