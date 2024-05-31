Glasgow have to improve before URC knock-outs - Paterson

Former Scotland international Chris Paterson says Glasgow must raise their performance levels if they are to compete in the URC knock-outs.

Franco Smith's side battled to a 38-26 win over Zebre Parma to finish the regular league season, but were far from their best at Scotstoun.

The Warriors are guaranteed a quarter-final spot, but will only learn their opponents after the rest of the weekend's action, and Paterson says harsh words are needed after a below-par display.

"You can see the quality that Glasgow possess," Paterson told Premier Sports. "They have to improve of course.

"They'll be happy with the scrum, they'll be happy with the victory and of course the bonus point but they'll be frustrated with the number of turnovers.

"Some of the attack they were second-guessing themselves which comes with a bit of nerves.

"Franco [Smith] will be pleased in some ways that it was far from perfect because the step up that's needed is evident, and frustration will allow them to be hard on each other."