Can Glasgow halt the Munster juggernaut?

Standing between Glasgow and the URC final are old rivals Munster.

Saturday's semi-final at Thomond Park will be the 43rd meeting of the sides, with Munster having won 25 of the previous head-to-heads compared to Glasgow's 16, with one draw.

Glasgow and Munster have a history of tough confrontations and tight margins, including the 2015 final where Glasgow came out on top 31-13 to take what remains their last title.

The last time the two sides faced each other was back in December when the Warriors travelled to a freezing Musgrave Park and suffered a 40-29 defeat.

However, Glasgow will be buoyed by happy memories of their previous trip to Thomond Park. In March 2023 Franco Smith's men handed Munster a 38-26 defeat in Limerick, their first victory there since 2014. Can they repeat those heroics this weekend?

It will be no easy task. With a 10 game winning streak, their best since 2011, defending champions Munster are in formidable form.

While Glasgow had a 100% home record in the regular season, they lost five of nine away trips, including the defeat to Munster.

The Irish side have played in 12 previous semi-finals, winning six, whereas Glasgow have played in nine and only won three, although all those wins came in their last five visits to this stage.