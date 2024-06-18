'Glasgow need to force Bulls to play poorly, then strike’
In the latest BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast, Andrew Petrie is joined by Fraser Brown and Chris Paterson to preview Glasgow Warriors' visit to Pretoria to meet the Bulls in the URC final.
In the latest BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast, Andrew Petrie is joined by Fraser Brown and Chris Paterson to preview Glasgow Warriors' visit to Pretoria to meet the Bulls in the URC final.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The fight will take place on the original date of the Tyson-Paul fight.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.