'Glasgow can finish top two' - Barclay

Former Scotland international John Barclay thinks "Glasgow can finish top two" in the United Rugby Championship despite feeling "deflated" by missing out on a bonus point in their 21-10 win over Sharks.

"Sharks should be happy with that result," he told Premier Sports. "Glasgow should feel a little bit deflated.

"Sharks are the team for me that have such potential given the squad that they have. Just the sheer size of the players they've got. They have to watch their errors in the game.

"Glasgow can finish top two. It's so important if they get the win and they get a home quarter and semi-final. That is probably why Franco [Smith] is being as tough. They want that home semi."