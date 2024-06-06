Can Glasgow extend impressive home record to keep season alive?

Home advantage could be key for Glasgow Warriors as they look to prolong their season by making the URC semi-finals at the Stormers’ expense on Saturday night.

While the dangerous South African outfit won the sides’ first meeting – a resounding 32-7 victory in Cape Town in April 2022 – they have left empty-handed in their only two previous visits to Scotstoun.

Glasgow snatched a dramatic 24-17 home win in January last year and came tearing out of the traps in this season’s encounter to triumph 20-9 in November.

Franco Smith's Warriors have made Scotstoun quite the fortress this season, finishing the regular URC campaign with nine wins from nine to stand proud as the only side not to suffer a home defeat.

While Glasgow finished fourth in the table, their 41-point home haul was the highest in the division, a point more than Leinster and Bulls.

Warriors' only home loss in all competitions came against Northampton in the Champions Cup.

Despite their proud record, though, Smith's men made hard work of beating bottom-of-the-table Zebre at home last weekend and were trailing 12-16 at half-time, something the hosts cannot afford to do on Saturday.

The Stormers clearly present a formidable obstacle for Glasgow to overcome. Since entering the league in 2022, the South African side have performed admirably in the play-offs, marking their debut season with title success and then finishing as runners-up to Munster in 2023.

Saturday’s showdown has the makings of a cracker.