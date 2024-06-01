Glasgow need to go up a couple of gears - Weir

Glasgow Warriors will “need to go up a couple of gears” if they are to make it through their United Rugby Championship quarter-final next weekend, according to fly-half Duncan Weir.

Warriors were pushed all the way by bottom side Zebre before running out 38-26 winners at Scotstoun.

It was not the performance head coach Franco Smith would have wanted before their knockout tie back on home soil next week, with their opponents yet to be determined.

“Whoever we're playing next weekend we know we need to go up a couple of gears and we've got it in our squad,” said Weir.

“It's not a panic, it's not kind of all hands on deck and we need to kind of reinvent the wheel.

“All the solutions are in the building. All the solutions are with the coaches and with the players themselves.

“We will go and review it and we'll definitely be better next weekend, that's for sure.”

Weir led the team out alongside his children to mark his 150th appearance for his hometown club.

“It was class,” he said. “As soon as the team got announced during the week we stupidly told the kids and they've been asking when do they get to go out in Scotstoun and run out in front of all the flags and the fans.

“My wee one Emily was up during the night last night, but thankfully my wife Nicola took the brunt of it and gave me the full night's sleep.

“It was a special moment, one that I've been itching to achieve when it was creeping closer, and it's special doing it at home with the kids. Brilliant.”