Glasgow 'confident they can win gritty games' - Darge

Glasgow and Scotland flanker Rory Darge was named player of the match after his side's 38-26 win over Zebre in the final game of the regular URC season.

"It was some game, a bit nervy towards the end," he told Premier Sports. "That's because of how well Zebre play, they put us under a bit of pressure so we're delighted to get the win.

"We were under no illusions as to what kind of team we were up against. You watch all their games and they're right in it until the last 20.

"Off the back of two losses it's good to get the win going into the play-offs. We've got the confidence that we can win those gritty games. We're delighted to show that sort of character and get the win."