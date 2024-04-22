Glasgow have to be 'comfortable with brand' for play-offs

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith wants his side to trust in themselves as individuals and as a team as they target a successful end to the season.

Warriors performed well last season until their campaign fizzled out with a URC quarter-final defeat at home to Munster and a humbling loss at the hands of Toulon in the Challenge Cup final in Dublin.

With Glasgow currently sitting second in the URC table after Friday night’s victory over Sharks at Scotstoun, Smith wants his side to learn the lessons from the way their campaign petered out last year.

“We want to finish as high as possible but we want to also be comfortable with the brand that we play so we can take it into the play-offs," the South African said.

“Last year we played some good rugby, scored a lot of tries and got stuck in the quarter-final. We still need to build our brand and also our understanding of what we need to do in the final.

“This team is still evolving, and needs to get a lot better if we want to compete at the business end."