Glasgow have 'clear plan' for success - Steyn

Skipper Kyle Steyn is craving his first silverware in his third final with Glasgow Warriors.

The winger suffered an agonising near miss in 2019, his first season at Scotstoun, as Glasgow were narrowly beaten by Leinster in the Pro14 showpiece, before they were blown away by Toulon in last term's Challenge Cup.

With the sold out URC final against the Bulls looming in Pretoria on Saturday, Steyn said: "We've got a really clear plan and a process that we've put in place that's worked for us over the last two weeks.

"I think just focusing on that plan and not getting carried away, just making sure that the focus stays in the moment and you deal with that moment and then you can move onto the next one."