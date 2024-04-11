Glasgow City's Ross says governing bodies must do more to protect players

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross says governing bodies must be doing more to protect player welfare.

The SWPL returns this weekend following the latest international break.

City take on Rangers on Sunday before taking on Partick Thistle on Wednesday and then travelling to Hibs the following weekend.

"It becomes difficult because we lose a lot of our players who have gone off on their travels," Ross said.

"We're still just getting some of them back now so preparations are difficult for the game on Sunday but it's nice now to have time to focus with the team on the games that are coming up.

"It's another difficult one with a three game week coming off the international break so I really do think that's something we need to try and address as much as possible so we can look after the welfare of the players.

"We've got a lot of games to fit into such a short space of time so it's up to the league and other governing bodies of the game to really look to find a structure that works for every league so that the players are in the best condition to play in the games.

"The more injuries that we have, the more we break the players down then we lose the quality in the games and that's the most important thing, that the players are able to give everything in every single game they play."