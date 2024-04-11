Advertisement

Glasgow City's Ross on fixture congestion & difficult Rangers test

BBC
·1 min read

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to face Rangers.

Here are the main points:

  • The Glasgow City boss said she's still not got her full squad back from international duty but insists they'll work hard to be ready come Sunday.

  • Ahead of a three-game week coming off the back of the international break, Ross said the fixture congestion is something that needs to be addressed.

  • City are expecting a "very difficult game" against Rangers on Sunday but insists they've "done their homework" on their opponents.