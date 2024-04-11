Glasgow City's Ross on fixture congestion & difficult Rangers test
Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to face Rangers.
Here are the main points:
The Glasgow City boss said she's still not got her full squad back from international duty but insists they'll work hard to be ready come Sunday.
Ahead of a three-game week coming off the back of the international break, Ross said the fixture congestion is something that needs to be addressed.
City are expecting a "very difficult game" against Rangers on Sunday but insists they've "done their homework" on their opponents.