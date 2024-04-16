Glasgow City 'embarrassed' by Rangers defeat

Amy Muir insists Glasgow City will bounce back after their "embarrassing" defeat to Rangers.

Despite going in level at half-time on Sunday, City conceded three goals in the second half to lose 4-1 to the league leaders.

Defeat leaves City seven points off the top with just seven games left, starting with Wednesday's derby with Partick Thistle.

"It's disappointing and it's embarrassing for us," defender Muir said of the heavy defeat to Rangers.

"Where we are in the league, we want to be competing well in those games. To come away with that result, we are all really frustrated, I think we expect a lot more and the fans expect a lot more.

"We just didn't show what we were like, and what we can be, at all.

"I'm really disappointed but we've got a game on Wednesday, lots of game still to be and the mentality is still the same - we want to win every game."