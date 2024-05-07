Glasgow City 2-2 Hibernian: What the managers said

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross: "It was frustrating but it probably sums up our whole season. That's a game that we're in control of, we had a lot of chances to put it to bed.

"The game should have been done and dusted in the first half and Hibs are a team that we know if they get back into the game they will be dangerous and we've paid the price for that."

Hibernian manager Grant Scott: "It's a strange one because we've had recent performances that have probably been better than that and we've taken nothing.

"So it's ironic that we've not really turned up until the 65th minute and come away with the point.

"I've got to commend the character of the players.the commitment to the cause was excellent."