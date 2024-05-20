Glasgow City 2-0 Hearts: What the managers said

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross:

"I thought we started on the front foot, played some nice football and got two nice early goals that we deserved.

"All credit to Hearts, they made it difficult for us and we had to change shape in the second half to get a foothold on the game and see it out.

"We wanted to finish the season off positively with a good result. We're disappointed we weren't in the title race but we'll go away and review that and come back stronger next season."

Hearts manager Eva Olid:

"I think we had a good performance but we switched off for a few minutes and Glasgow City scored.

"It was a competitive game, both teams had clear opportunities we were just unlucky in those few minutes.

"We were just not clinical. I think in the second half we were much better, more aggressive we just couldn't get the goal."