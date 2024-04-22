Glasgow can't 'get spooked' by opposition changes - Carolan

Glasgow assistant coach Nigel Carolan wants the Warriors to stick to their own processes, regardless of in-game tweaks opposition sides might make.

Glasgow beat South African side Sharks 21-10 in their last outing, but failed to score points in the second half, and Carolan says Glasgow struggled to adapt to the opposition's changes.

"It was a very tough game, one that we anticipated," he said.

"Sharks, even without their international players, are an extremely physical team. I think that first half we created so many opportunities, we broke them on numerous occasions.

"They definitely changed their mindset at half-time and they came at us a hell of a lot harder. I think the key learning for us is just not to get spooked by the changes that the opposition make.

"We need to continue to focus on the things that worked well for us in that first half.

"We went away from that a little bit and it's certainly something we've learned from."

Glasgow travel to Parma this weekend to face the URC's bottom side Zebre, but Carolan stressed that they cannot underestimate the Italians.

"There's a danger when you go to Zebre and it's a danger that you might disrespect them," he said. "That's not something that will enter our heads this week.

"You've got to give them the respect, particularly at home that they deserve.

"We're trying to fight to get on the top of the table, but it doesn't make them any less dangerous. It's very important that we have a standard and we maintain that right throughout the game.

"We need to be patient at trying to create chances. But when we get the chances, we need to also be ruthless."