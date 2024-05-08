Glasgow 'building something special' - Fagerson

Glasgow are "building something really special", says Scotland star Matt Fagerson, ahead of their two-week trip to South Africa.

The back-rower was just 20 when he started the Pro14 grand final in 2019, and he is one of five who remain from that group that lost narrowly to Leinster at Celtic Park.

"We had a lot of boys after that 2019 final who moved on to pastures new," Fagerson reflected. "The great thing is we've got a group that's been together for a couple of years now.

"We've been through tough times. Last year in the Challenge Cup final we didn't really fire a shot. That was an incredibly disappointing point for this group.

"But we've banded together, we've been here for another year or two and it feels like we're building something really special here. There's so many people from various cultures all coming together to build those relationships."

The Warriors, who face Bulls on Saturday and Lions next weekend, have put themselves in pole position for a home quarter-final and, potentially, a semi-final if they can keep their perch on top of the URC.

"Home advantage plays a massive role," Fagerson said. "Not only do you get to play in front of your friends and family, but you wake up in your own bed, you come in and have Scotstoun rocking.

"It's somewhere we absolutely love to play and the fans are incredible here. To have ourselves in a position where we could have a home quarter-final or a home semi-final, whatever it may be, it's a pretty cool opportunity."

The big news in Scottish rugby this week is the arrival of Mosese Tuipulotu to Edinburgh, where he might face off against brother Sione next season in the 1872 Cup derby.

"It's something I'd love to do!" Matt said of hypothetically playing his own brother and current Glasgow team-mate, Zander.

"Maybe not if he was an Edinburgh Gunner, though. That'll probably sweeten the family meals when [Sione and Mosese] go back home.

"Look what happened to Sione when he came over. He developed so much as a player, put his heart and soul into the club and the country. He's had a great two or three years off of it. I'm sure Mosese will do the same."