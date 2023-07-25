'Glaring improvement': What Titans' Mike Vrabel said about Malik Willis in QB2 battle

When asked about the state of the Tennessee Titans' quarterback room Tuesday, Mike Vrabel mentioned Malik Willis first and made it clear he feels good about the second-year player entering a crucial training camp.

“I thought Malik came out of the spring with glaring improvement,” Vrabel said during his pre-camp news conference, before describing what he saw from starter Ryan Tannehill and rookie Will Levis, who will compete with Willis for the backup QB job.

Willis and Levis are both project quarterbacks who, if the Titans have their way, won't be needed for anything but mop-up duty this season. Willis has yet to see his role on the offense defined, and Levis was inconsistent during offseason minicamp in his first acclimation to the NFL.

"Will's a big, strong kid that's going to continue to improve," Vrabel said.

Levis' inconsistency is notable entering training camp, especially consider the dynamics. The Titans surely didn't trade up to draft Levis in the second round just to put him on the practice squad. And Vrabel has been clear, as he was Tuesday, that he has been pleased with Willis' growth this offseason.

Even Tannehill, who has thrown with Willis this offseason, said the former Liberty star “has grown a lot.”

What's it all mean?

The competition is on in camp, for one. And don't expect Willis to back down from it. After all, who's to say the Titans don't take three QBs into their opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10. The NFL's latest amended rules make it a distinct possibility.

“Can’t have too many quarterbacks,” Vrabel said, “Hopefully they’re all good ones and we have tough decisions.”

